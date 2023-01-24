Home
News
Chamber of commerce bringing back Taste of Alamo
The Alamo Chamber of Commerce is bringing back their Taste of Alamo expert after putting it on hiatus since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. ...
Mennonite builders expand refuge space at La Posada shelter in San Benito
Work to expand the La Posada Providencia migrant...
IDEA officials discussing future of College Signing Day
Student council representatives at IDEA Public Schools are...
Weather
Tue. Jan. 24, 2023: Showers, windy, and temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 23, 2023 - Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s
Sun. Jan. 22, 2023: Sunny, breezy, and temperatures in the 70s
Sports
Hidalgo wins 16th Annual "Copa La Frontera"
HIDALGO, Texas -- Hidalgo Pirates beat Boerne 3-0 in the final of the 16th Annual Copa La Frontera. Click on the video above highlights.
McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados signs for Oklahoma State
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados signed...
UTRGV basketball vs. UT Arlington
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley took...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - Jan. 24, 2023
Pump Patrol - Jan. 23, 2023
Pump Patrol - Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
Connect
Noticias RGV
Cuidado el planeta: lleve su árbol de navidad al centro de reciclaje o abono
Si por falta de tiempo no ha podido quitar su árbol navideño natural, le recuerdo que puede ser reciclado para ayudar al medio ambiente. De...
Continúa el debate sobre el aborto
"Ser madre es definitivamente un compromiso y si...
Implican nuevas medidas para una carretera más segura tras accidente mortal en Harlingen
Hoy hablamos con testigos presenciales que narran el...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
