McAllen unveils largest rosca de reyes in the Valley
With January 6 marking Dia de Reyes, the city of McAllen celebrated the holiday by unveiling the largest rosca in the Rio Grande Valley. RELATED:...
Covid impacting shortage of hospital staff in Cameron County
With Covid-related hospitalizations increase, staffing shortages in Cameron...
Mexican governor denies drug links after photo with capos
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of Mexico's...
Weather
Jan. 6, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 5, 2021: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 4, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 70s
Sports
UTRGV MBB prepares for hectic schedule
EDINBURG, Texas -- The UTRGV men's basketball team faces a hectic schedule after rescheduling multiple games due to COVID. Other challenges for the Vaqueros include...
RGVCA East All-Star team preview
HARLINGEN, Texas -- The RGVCA All-star is this...
High school basketball highlights 1-4-2022
SAN BENITO, Texas -- Click on the video...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Hechos Valle
Continúa la investigación de incendio en ferretería de Pharr
A pesar del feroz incendio que destruyo la ferretería Matt's Cash and Carry el sábado, muchos de los empleados han podido conservar sus puestos de trabajo....
Texas se prepara para posible aumento de hospitalizaciones de niños con COVID-19
Hospitales infantiles en las ciudades de Dallas y...
Alguacil: Encuentran a un hombre de Hidalgo muerto en un rancho del condado Starr
La Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Starr...
x
