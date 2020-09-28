Home
Three people injured in plane crash near Austin
The FAA and NTSB investigate a plane crash near Austin. The small plane left Brownsville Monday afternoon and went down in a field just south...
Two men arrested in connection to a murder investigation in Mercedes
Two people were arrested after a body was...
11 dead after shooting at bar in Guanajuato
Authorities in Guanajuato, Mexico, are investigating a shooting...
Brandon Figueroa Defends Title on Saturday
Uncasville, CT - Weslaco native Brandon Figueroa defends his WBA Super Bantamweight championship against 122-pound contender Damien V á zquez in the co-featured bout Saturday on...
McHi's Chris Bernal Plays at Fenway Park and Picks Up a Hit
BOSTON - McAllen High catcher Chris Bernal had...
McHi's Chris Bernal to Play at Fenway Park Friday
BOSTON - McAllen High catcher Chris Bernal is...
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country. TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Cuerpo encontrado en vecindario de Mercedes, dos personas detenidas
Un cuerpo fue encontrado en un vecindario en Mercedes. Dos sospechosos fueron detenidos. El jefe de policía de Mercedes Dagoberto Chavez confirmó que las...
Continúan filtros sanitarios en puentes internacionales
Se continúa monitoreando la situación del coronavirus en...
Mueren 11 personas tras tiroteo en Guanajuato
Las autoridades de Guanajuato, México, investigan un tiroteo...
