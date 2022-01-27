Home
News
Brownsville ISD gets second round of funding from Musk Foundation
The Brownsville Independent School District announced Wednesday that it has received a second round of funding of $2.5 million from the Musk Foundation. SpaceX's Elon...
SpaceX review meets resistance from natural resources agencies
Rocket launches at Boca Chica remain on hold...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott holds border security briefing in Weslaco
Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at a...
Jan. 27, 2022: Clouds and showers with temperatures in low 60s
Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022: Sprinkles or showers, temperatures in the 60s
Jan. 25, 2022: Sun returns, temperatures reaching 70s
Sports
A Look Behind PSJA's Multisport Standout Kaylah Hernandez
PHARR, TEXAS - The PSJA Lady Bears suffered a huge blow after losing their point guard Heaven Estrada to a season-ending injury. Forward Kaylah Hernandez is...
Salt lake City Stars vs. RGV Vipers on Star Wars Night
EDINBURG, Texas -- It was Star Wars Night...
UTRGV Basketball vs. Dixie State
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's and Women's Basketball...
Programming
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
EN VIVO: El gobernador Abbott realiza sesión informativa sobre seguridad fronteriza en Weslaco
El gobernador Greg Abbott hará comentarios en una sesión informativa sobre seguridad fronteriza en la sede del Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas en Weslaco el...
Controversia en torno a la eliminación de personas no vacunadas de las listas de trasplantes de órganos
Recientemente, se han generado diversa información en relación...
Manifestación en apoyo a adolescentes acusados de homicidio en Pharr
Un grupo se reunió en el Tribunal Municipal...
Weather
Sports
Community
Hechos Valle
