Volunteers needed for Vietnam Veteran Memorial exhibit
A replica of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial is now standing in Edinburg. Volunteers helped put it together at the Ebony Hills Golf Course and pierced...
TxDOT urging drivers to drive safely around construction zones after employee hit while on the job
An employee with the Texas Department of Transportation...
Texas Senate passes bill to strengthen school active-shooter plans
" Texas Senate passes bill to strengthen...
Weather
Wednesday, April 19, 2023: Cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, April 17, 2023: Sunny and nice with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, April 15, 2023: Hot day with temperatures in the high 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
PSJA ISD Hires Former Edinburg Coach Leija to Lead PSJA Southwest
PHARR - The PSJA ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of former Edinburg High School Head Football Coach JJ Leija to take over the...
Pirates Shutout Palestine 3-0 to Win 4A Boys Soccer State Championship
GEORGETOWN - The Hidalgo Pirates captured their second...
Sharyland Soccer Falls to El Paso Bel Air in State Semifinals
GEORGETOWN - The Rattlers of Sharyland High were...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Pump Patrol - Thursday, April 13, 2023
Pet of the Week - Beastly
Connect
Noticias RGV
Preparatoria Sharyland estuvo bajo confinamiento temporalmente debido al potencial de una amenaza
La preparatoria Sharyland fue cerrada temporalmente este miércoles, luego de que un vehículo Lincoln negro tuviera un accidente y el conductor abandonara la escena Como...
Carretera 550 continua cerrada después del accidente que resulto en un grave incendio
A más de 40 horas de que se...
Adolescente bajo custodia después de matar a su madre y apuñalar a su padre en Primera, Texas.
Un adolescente está bajo custodia después de apuñalar...
