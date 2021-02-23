Home
Willacy County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19.
Willacy County received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services of 2 new COVID-19 cases, according to a Tuesday news release from the county....
Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Golf star Tiger Woods...
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV holds memorial service for Lew Hill
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV holds memorial service for Lew...
Hard freeze warning: Temperatures to drop into the 20s Thursday night
Another cold night is coming to the Rio Grande Valley. A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon on Friday and a hard freeze...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Sports
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV holds memorial service for Lew Hill
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV holds memorial service for Lew Hill Lew Hill, the head coach of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley men's...
Former Vipers Coach Finch Becomes Head Coach of Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS/ST.PAUL - Chris Finch, the head coach who...
Richard Thompson Retires As Sharyland AD, Adame & Lee Promoted
MISSION - After 41 years Athletic Director Richard...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Connect
Hechos Valle
El presidente Joe Biden viajará a Houston el viernes
La Casa Blanca anunció el martes que el presidente Joe Biden y la primera dama Jill Biden viajarán a Houston el viernes 26 de febrero. ...
Dos personas son arrestadas después de que la DEA ejecutará una orden de registro en un salón de belleza de McAllen
La Administración de Control de Drogas, las autoridades...
El condado Willacy informa de 2 nuevos casos de COVID-19.
El condado Willacy recibió la confirmación del Departamento...
