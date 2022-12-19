Home
City of Pharr distributes blankets to retirement home residents
A blanket giveaway happened today in Pharr, just in time for that approaching weekend cold front. Now, retirement home residents in three different facilities will...
Texas power grid expected to withstand extreme cold this week
" Texas power grid expected to withstand...
Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee...
Weather
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022: Rainy with cool temperatures in the 50s
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022: Cooler and windy with temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Sports
UTRGV MBB hosts Battle on the Beach
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley hosted 'Battle on the Beach' at South Padre Island tonight. They beat Houston Christian 100-90. Click...
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV welcomes inaugural head football coach Travis Bush
The University of Rio Grande Valley will host...
INTERVIEW: New UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush Gives First Interview
Check out KRGV's Exclusive in-studio interview with the...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Tim's Coats accepting donations through Friday
Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 16 to donate...
Pump Patrol - Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
Connect
Hechos Valle
Estudiante le salva la vida a un compañero realizando la maniobra del Heimlich
Un día normal escolar dio un giro inesperado para unos estudiantes del distrito escolar de Weslaco. En un video de vigilancia de la preparatoria Weslaco...
Continúa la asistencia económica para aquellos que califican
Aunque muchas agencias locales que ayudan a pagar...
Mission abre las puertas de su refugio ante la aproximante decadencia de temperatura
Ciudades del valle también se preparan ante la...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
