Biden admin announces effort to return deported veterans
The Department of Homeland Security is looking to identify veterans who have been deported, as the Biden administration launches new efforts to recognize and allow them...
Texas GOP backs off changes to Sunday voting before next try
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans are backing...
Abbott demands PUC act more aggressively to shore up grid
DALLAS (AP) — One month after declaring the...
Weather
July 6, 2021: Flash Flood Watch issued for Rio Grande Valley
2:30 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been extended until 4:45 p.m. for southeast Hidalgo County and far western Cameron County. Rain is decreasing, but some...
July 5, 2021: Thunderstorms in spots with temperatures in 90s
Heavy rain could return this week.
Sunday Forecast: Warm and muggy
Warm and muggy, mostly cloudy with temperatures in...
Sports
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp for UTSA
MCALLEN, Texas -- UT San Antonio volleyball will make its way down to the valley for a two day camp on July 8th-July 9th. The...
Longtime Progreso Soccer Coach/AD Jimenez Leaves After 28 years
PROGRESO - Longtime Progreso soccer coach and athletic...
Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship Details Announced by UTRGV and Hill Family
EDINBURG - The legacy of late UTRGV men's...
Programming
Community
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Hechos Valle
Fuertes lluvias dejan 5 muertos en el sur de México
TUXTLA GUTIÉRREZ, México (AP) - Cuatro residentes del estado de Chiapas, en el sur de México, murieron después de que un alud de lodo provocado por...
Elsa alcanza fuerza de huracán mientras azota Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida, EE.UU. (AP) - Una tormenta...
Mercedes abre refugios ante condiciones atmosféricas severas
La ciudad de Mercedes abrió dos refugios para...
