Valley Made, Local Strong: Sylvia's
Sylvia's, located in McAllen, has helped Valley shoppers pick that 'just right' gift for over 40 years. Owner Cindy Disque said her father developed the...
COVID-19 vaccine trials continue in the Valley as frontline workers receive first doses of Pfizer's vaccine
As health care workers across the Valley receive...
Valley doctor among the first vaccinated for COVID-19 speaks out
Healthcare workers at UTRGV's School of Medicine were...
Weather
Sports
Donna Runner Chavez Signs NLI
DONNA - Donna High cross country runner Erick Garza signed a national letter of intent on Tuesday to run at Butler Community College. His signing and...
Pioneer QB Marburger in Top 10 For Mr. Texas Football Honor
MISSION - Sharyland Pioneer QB Eddie Lee Marburger...
Playoff Schedule: Area Round
AREA ROUND Friday, December 18th 6A...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Los trabajadores de primera línea de DHR Health reciben la primera ronda de vacunas COVID-19
Los trabajadores de primera línea de DHR Health en Edinburg recibieron la primera ronda de COVID-19 de Pfizer el miércoles. Lindsay Schuster, una enfermera que...
A pesar de la vacuna la comunidad sigue en riesgo es el mensaje de una doctora que se contagio del coronavirus
Es muy importante el uso de cubrebocas especialmente...
Sacerdote del area de Houston recibe 10 años por cargos de indecencia infantil
CONROE, Texas (AP) - Un sacerdote católico del...
