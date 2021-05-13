Home
News
Donna residents told to wait longer for debris pickup after storm
After severe weather made its way through the Rio Grande Valley, residents in Donna are dealing with the damage left behind. The majority of the...
COVID-19 vaccines go to waste— experts say supply outpacing demand
As the effort to vaccinate younger children begins,...
Helpful tips on filing insurance claims for storm damage
Severe weather rolled through the Rio Grande Valley...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Recap of overnight storms across Rio Grande Valley
The weather may be quiet now, but that wasn't the case late last night and early this morning. There was flooding in some areas of...
May 12, 2021: Cloudy and cool with small chance for showers
After a stormy night in the RGV, the...
May 11, 2021: Hot, humid day before chances for rain tonight
Thunderstorms could arrive tonight. Until then, we...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Softball Playoffs- Regional Quarterfinal Schedule
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 6A Regional Quarterfinals Weslaco v. Los Fresnos Game 1 Weslaco at Los Fresnos - Thursday, May 13th at...
Tyler Deric Named to USL Team of the Week
TAMPA,...
Harlingen Sprinter Garcia Wins State Title in 100M
AUSTIN - Jose Garcia had to wait two...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Efectos y diferencias de vacunas contra el covid en México
Desde hace un para de meses que, diferentes vacunas contra el covid fueron dadas a conocer, sabemos que en nuestro país la mayoría de ellas causan...
Recuerde prepararse para la temporada de huracanes
Aún no comienza la temporada de huracanes y...
Harlingen tendrá una clínica de vacunación juvenil COVID-19
Los niños de 12 a 15 años podrán...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days