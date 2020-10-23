Home
Willacy County orders no spectator rule at school sponsored events effective Friday
Willacy County announced Friday that all school sponsored events and activities will not allow spectators —this order is effective immediately. According to a news release...
Two Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Friday...
Brownsville LGBTQ task force push to create non-discrimination ordinance
Brownsville's LGBTQ taskforce is working to create a...
Sports
First and Goal: Thursday 10/22 - Scores and Highlights
First and Goal Thursday 10/22 District 32-6A PSJA North 48, Edinburg Economedes 21 District 16-5A Division 1 Brownsville Porter 27, Donna...
Two-a-Day Tour: Brownsville Porter Cowboys
BROWNSVILLE - The Porter Cowboys haven't made the...
Two-A-Day Tour: San Benito Greyhounds
SAN BENITO - The Greyhounds have had a...
Community
En San Benito Alerta contra presuntos estafadores
Alerta contra presuntos estafadores. Autoridades en San Benito han recibido varías llamadas de presuntos empleados de gobierno solicitando realizar pruebas al agua, por qué según...
Estudiante de la semana
De pequeños todos soñamos con lo que vamos...
CON MI GENTE: Valley Moonshine
Jerrod Leon Henry just wanted to bring a...
Hechos Valle
En oct. 23 se vence el plazo para solicitar votar por correo
Hoy 23 de oct. se vence el plazo para solicitar votar por correo. Oficiales electorales del condado indican que más personas han salido a votar...
Exigen limpieza en Monte Alto
"Es suficiente" así están reaccionado residentes en Monte...
COVID cambio planes de negociante
Emprender un negocio en tiempos de pandemia no...
