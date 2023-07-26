Home
News
McDonald's franchise in Louisiana and Texas hired minors to work illegally, Labor Department finds
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A McDonald's franchise that controls 12 restaurants in metro New Orleans violated child labor laws and has hired more than 80 minors...
Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is concealing a...
Police searching for missing McAllen man
McAllen police are searching for a man that...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, July 26, 2023: Breezy and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, July 25, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, July 24, 2023: Sea breeze with thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma (Friday, July 21, 2023) – Rio Grande Valley FC (5-6-9) snapped their unbeaten streak as they dropped the match at FC Tulsa (7-7-7) 2-1...
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
WESLACO, TEXAS -- The Weslaco 13U Little League...
Weslaco Little League All-Stars baseball team competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
The Weslaco 13U Little League All-Stars will be...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: July 24, 2023
Zoo Guest: Mandarin Rat Snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 20, 2023
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Organización pro-inmigrante rechaza el trato de migrantes en la frontera sur
Mediante un comunicado, la organización sin fines de lucro ‘Children At Risk’ basada en Houston, señala que actualmente se conocen reportes sobre la negación de dar...
Comunidad: Driscoll Children's Hospital y Dairy Queen realizan una campaña de recaudación de fondos
En Comunidad, le dimos la bienvenida a la...
Comunidad: Restaurantes Chick-Fil-A recaudan fondos para el banco de alimentos del Valle del Río Grande
En Comunidad, Francisco Castellanos, el operador de una...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days