McAllen Municipal Court offering month-long amnesty program
Those looking to pay their citations in McAllen are being urged to participate in the city’s month-long amnesty program. As part of the program, the...
South Padre Island partners up with San Antonio Spurs
South Padre Island is now the official island...
Pet of the Week: Rosemary
Weather
Thursday, November 2, 2023: Clouds returning, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Breezy and nice, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, October 31, 2023: Chilly, cloudy, drizzle, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal: Playmakers Week 10
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch Part 2 below:
First & Goal Power Poll: Week 11
High School Volleyball Playoff Scores and Highlights for 10/30/31
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS Monday, October 30th...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Rosemary
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Student of the Week: Briana Cavazos
A Harlingen High School student not only strives...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Comunidad del Valle se prepara para el día de los muertos
Es tradición que las familias coloquen ofrendas y altares decorados con flores, papel picado, calaveritas de azúcar, pan de muerto y algún platillo que le gustaba...
Adolescente procesado por tiroteo en el antro en Edinburg
Uno de los sospechosos arrestados en relación con...
Crean servicio antifraude para propietarios de viviendas
La oficina de la secretaría del condado Cameron...
