Suspect in Brownsville officer-involved shooting identified
The 26-year-old Brownsville man who was identified as the suspect in a Tuesday officer-involved shooting remains hospitalized, according to Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda. Alberto...
Family of US-born child deported to Honduras drops lawsuit against Trump administration
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lawyers for a 2-year-old...
Creating dishes with locally caught shrimp
South Texas College culinary instructor and Texas Department...
Weather
Extreme heat will make it feel more like August than May for Texas, parts of southeastern US
HOUSTON (AP) — Sweltering heat more commonly seen in the throes of summer than in the spring is making an unwelcome visit to Texas and other...
Tuesday, April 13, 2025: Sunny and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, May 12, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Harlingen's Lairechka Flores-Rivero signs to play basketball at the University of Puerto Rico - Mayaguez
The Lady Cards basketball star Lairechka Flores-Rivero is heading to Puerto Rico to the play for University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez. Flores-Rivero helped lead...
UTRGV continues preparation for SLC Baseball Championship in Edinburg
The UTRGV baseball team is just days away...
Valley High School Spring Football 2025: Mission Veterans Patriots
It's the final week of spring football for...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
KRGV kicking off KRGV Cares Closet campaign
KRGV is seeking the public’s help in making...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 9, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Residentes de Laguna Heights recuerdan el devastador tornado que afectó a toda la comunidad
Este martes hace dos años, un tornado tocó tierra en Laguna Heights. Como resultado, una persona falleció y toda la comunidad quedó devastada. El tornado...
Campaña de donación de juguetes para niños del STHS Children's
Cada año, Noticias RGV se unen a South...
Programa de asistencia para prepararse al examen GED
El Centro de Servicios Educativos Region One organizará...
