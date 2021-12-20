Home
In his bid for attorney general, George P. Bush pitches himself as the toughest candidate on the border
" In his bid for attorney general, George P. Bush pitches himself as the toughest candidate on the border " was first published by The...
Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 101 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths...
Pharr police: Two teens charged in connection with deadly shooting
Two teens have been charged in connection with...
Dec. 20, 2021: Sun may come out by afternoon, temperatures in the 60s
Dec. 19, 2021: Rainy and breezy with temperatures in the 50s
Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021: Cold front arriving this evening
VISIT OUR WEATHER PAGE. DOWNLOAD OUR FREE...
Sports
Cowboys inch close to playoff berth as D, Lawrence dominate
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence forced a fumble and made two other big plays that led to 15 points and the NFL-East...
When Football Meets Theatre: PSJA North Raiders Style
Football season is over. But the PSJA North...
New Lopez Head Coach Tarantola Speaks For First Time
MCALLEN - Shaun Tarantola, the new head coach...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
