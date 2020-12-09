Home
Trump, Republicans pin hopes on Texas lawsuit to overturn election results, but legal experts say it's a longshot
By Emma Platoff , The Texas Tribune President Donald Trump on Wednesday latched on to a longshot Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn...
Watch Live: SpaceX Starship SN8 prepares for launch
Watch Live: SpaceX Starship SN8 prepares for...
4-year-old boy who fell down a well in Starr County recovering in hospital
A 4-year-old boy who fell down a water...
Hechos Valle
DHR Health recluta participantes para un estudio de salud
DHR Está impulsando a que residentes del Valle mayores de 75 años. Participen en un estudio de salud con el objetivo de prolongar la vida....
32 personas en el condado Willacy dan positivo por COVID-19
El condado Willacy informó el miércoles que 32...
Niño de 4 años que se cayó a un pozo en el condado de Starr se recupera en el hospital
Una familia Del Valle sufrió largas horas de...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
