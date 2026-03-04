Home
Sheriff’s office: Brothers shot during road rage incident near Harlingen
A Rio Hondo man shot two brothers after they attacked him on a Cameron County road while his young children sat in his truck, according to...
Big money moved the needle and down-ballot chaos reigned in Texas’ action-packed primaries
Texas’ March 2026 primaries were extraordinarily contentious and...
Ethics panel is investigating Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales over alleged affair with staffer who died
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee said...
Weather
Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026: Warm & breezy with a high of 89
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, March 3, 2026: Breezy and warm with a high of 89
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, March 2, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
With 100 days to go, World Cup faces new challenges with Iran war and Mexico violence
GENEVA (AP) — With 100 days to go until the World Cup, the Iran war has added a new layer of complexity to the tournament co-hosted...
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed in SLC tournament
The UTRGV men’s basketball team took down Northwestern...
UTRGV WBB defeats Incarnate Word in season finale; will be No. 4 seed in SLC tournament
The UTRGV women’s basketball team took down Incarnate...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 2, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Milkshake the milk snake
Search
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
