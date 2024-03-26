Home
Roma restaurant affected by boil water notice
The state's environmental safety agency is in Roma to evaluate the city’s water plant following a March 15 boil water notice. The notice has not...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Man killed in San Juan crash, police investigating
The San Juan Police Department is investigating a...
Weather
Tuesday, March 26, 2024: Breezy and dry, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, March 25, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 24, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV accepts invitation to join Southland Conference
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it has accepted an invitation to join the Southland Conference as...
HS Soccer Bi-District Round: Monday 3/25
RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Bi-District action started...
UTRGV Athletics to join Southland Conference in 2024-25
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Aquí Entre Nos: Subastan puerta de Titanic por más de 700 mil dólares
Un famoso accesorio de una película ganadora del oscar llega a subasta. Y un nuevo documental analiza a una banda que a mucha gente le encanta...
Exalumnos de Donna ISD acusados de planear un tiroteo en una escuela condenados a 10 años de libertad condicional
Dos adolescentes que admitieron haber planeado un tiroteo...
Premio de Powerball aumenta a $800 millones
Se eleva el premio mayor a $800 millones...
