Brownsville ISD receives first batch of modified COVID-19 booster shots
The new COVID-19 booster shots arrived at the Brownsville Independent School District on Friday. The district received 500 doses of Moderna and 500 doses of...
Pharr police chief resigns
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout....
10-year-old cancer patient in remission after battling cancer
A 10-year-old cancer patient has been in and...
Weather
Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022: Mostly dry with temperatures in the 90s
Sept. 9, 2022: Mainly dry with temperatures in mid-90s
Sept. 8, 2022: Spotty storms with temperatures in the mid-90s
Sports
5 Star Plays - Week Three
Check out the 5 best plays from Week 3 of High School Football.
Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Sept. 9, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
Community
Student of the Week: Evelyn Trevino
Evelyn Trevino is a senior at Jimmy Carter Early College High School in La Joya. At just 17 years old, Trevino knows the meaning of hard...
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
Hechos Valle
Jugada de la semana : semana tres
De la nfl al futbol americano escolar y nuestra jugada de la semana tres. Cortesia de Keyshawn García de eEdinburg nNorth quien atrapa el balon...
Cuidando el Planeta: Crear su propia composta en casa
Con la lluvia que tuvimos en nuestra región,...
Hechos para el futuro: Estudiante beneficiado con artículos escolares (parte 4)
En Hechos Para el Futuro, Marianela Aguirre comparte...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
