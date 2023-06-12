Home
South Padre Island beach restoration project set to begin
If you've been to South Padre Island, you may have noticed a lot of work going on. All the activity is because of a restoration project...
Margaritaville Beach Resort holds grand opening
A big name restaurant and resort is officially...
New stroke unit fully opens at South Texas Health System McAllen
Stroke patients can now get specialized care at...
Weather
Monday, June 12, 2023: Sunny and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, June 10, 2023: Hot & Breezy with temperatures in the 100s
Friday, June 9, 2023: Sunny and hot with highs in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
FC Brownsville extends undefeated streak to four after 2-0 win over Denton Diablo FC
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- FC Brownsville defeated Denton Diablo FC 2-0. Luis Martinez and Jorge Amaya scored both goals in the first half. Brownsville extended their...
Santa Rosa Hires New Boys Basketball Coach
SANTA ROSA, TEXAS -- The conversation surrounding small...
‘A Valley icon:’ Local coaches remember former KRGV Sports Director Dave Brown
A giant in Valley sports who served as...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: June 12, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 9, 2023
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Connect
Noticias RGV
Salud y Vida: Tomar suplementos con calcio podría ser dañino
Según el Instituto Nacional de Salud (NIH), alrededor del 43 por ciento de los estadounidenses toman un suplemento que incluye calcio. El calcio es un mineral...
Según estudios, la depresión posparto en los hombres existe
¿Sabía usted que la depresión posparto en hombres...
Cuidando el Planeta: La importancia de recolectar agua en este verano
Especialistas precisan que este verano estará con altas...
