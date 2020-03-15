Home
News
Immigrant rights groups call on ICE to halt raids during coronavirus outbreak
EL PASO — A Texas-based immigrant rights group sounded alarm bells Friday about recent immigration enforcement raids it said have created fear within the immigrant community...
Coronavirus community spread suspected in Brazoria County, officials suspect Houston Rodeo
Brazoria County is reporting its first two cases...
Officers at Anzalduas bridge catch Mexican citizen with 8 kilograms of cocaine
Officers arrested an 18-year-old man from Jalisco on...
Radar
7 Days