UT Health RGV advising parents to pre-register their children for COVID-19 vaccines
UT Health RGV is anticipating they’ll be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 12-15 and are encouraging parents to pre-register their children to receive...
Data breach at Brownsville Community Health Center
A data breach putting the information of more...
Police: 29 people recovered from semitrailer in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — More than two dozen...
Weather
May 7, 2021: Partly cloudy skies with highs in mid to upper 80s
May 6, 2021 Weather Forecast: Not too humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s
May 5, 2021: High temperatures in the 80s with spotty showers
Sports
Sanchez Headers Gives Toros 1-0 Victory Over San Diego
EDINBURG, Texas (Thursday, May 6, 2021) – Rio Grande Valley FC (2-0-0) earns 1-0 win over San Diego Loyal SC (0-2-0) on Thursday night at H-E-B...
Johnson Returning to UTRGV Basketball
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Toros Hope for 2-0 Start Against San Diego Thursday
EDINBURG - The Toros were back on the...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Antes de hablar con Kamala Harris, AMLO critica a EEUU
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, dijo el viernes que su gobierno presentó una queja ante funcionarios estadounidenses por...
Desastre indio por COVID, una advertencia para otros países
SOHAG, Egipto (AP) — Diversos países que se...
Policía: 29 personas son recuperadas de un tracto camión en Texas
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Más de dos docenas...
