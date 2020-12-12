Home
Frontline workers to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccines
Nearly 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are reserved for the Rio Grande Valley, 3,000 of those are going to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. ...
Dave Brown Retires from KRGV Sports after 45 Years
WESLACO - The face of Rio Grande Valley...
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. gave the final...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Dave Brown Retires from KRGV Sports after 45 Years
WESLACO - The face of Rio Grande Valley sports on television for 45 years is stepping away from Channel 5. Dave Brown, the longtime former sports...
First and Goal: Bi-District Playoffs
6A Division I Mission High 27, San...
Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round
RGV Football Playoff Schedule Friday, December 11th...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Esperan vacunas Pfizer en el Valle del Río Grande
Seis hospitales del Valle están en espera de la llegada de la vacuna Pfizer y se reportan listos para empezar a administrarla De acuerdo con...
Un juez federal dicta sentencia a integrantes de grupo musical encarcelados por transportar drogas
El autobús del grupo Zinzzero con sede en...
Este año la celebración de las mañanitas a la virgen es muy diferente
La costumbre de celebrar las mañanitas a la...
