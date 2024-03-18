Home
News
Brownsville ISD to hold meetings on school closure preliminary plans
Brownsville Independent School District believes they will save an estimate of $3 million if they consolidate several elementary schools. The plan is an effort to...
Falcon Reservoir levels in Zapata County improve after storms
People living in Zapata County are seeing a...
Sentencing set for former Starr County Justice of the Peace
A former Starr County Justice of the Peace...
Additional Links
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, March 18, 2024: Breezy, t-storms, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 17, 2024: Late t-storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, March 16, 2024: Chance of showers for the next few days
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Brownsville Porter & Lopez share District 32-5A title
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Porter and Brownsville Lopez are taking a share in the District 32-5A title in boys soccer. For Porter, it's their third...
McAllen Girls Soccer HC Patrick Arney reaches 600 career win mark
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Head Girls Soccer Coach...
Edcouch-Elsa Girls Powerlifting Team Buzzing for 4th Straight Title
Edcouch, Texas -- The Lady Yellowjackets are headed...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Savanna the bearded dragon
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Aquí Entre Nos: Dune Part II es un éxito en taquillas a nivel mundial
En el mundo del entretenimiento siguen las sorpresas. Aquí Entre Nos, Tania Garza nos habla de dos películas que han alcanzado cifras impresionantes, una de ellas...
Iniciativa de venta de píldora anticonceptiva O-Pill
El día de hoy salió a la venta...
18 de Marzo del 2024: condiciones nubladas esta noche
Para seguir a Valeria López en su página...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days