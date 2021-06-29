Home
Health official says Delta variant could be active in the Valley.
The COVID-19 Delta variant could already be active in the Rio Grande Valley, said Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez, citing an increase in vaccinated...
Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 93 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death...
Another body is recovered from building; death toll at 11
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Another body was recovered...
Weather
June 28, 2021: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
Rain chances will increase this week with heavy downpours in spots.
Sunday June 27 Forecast
Partly cloudy conditions are expected across the region....
JUNE 26, 2021: BREEZY AND HOT
Sports
RGV Finishes State 7-on-7 Tourney with Strong Performances on Final Day
COLLEGE STATION - The Valley made a strong showing this year at the 2021 Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament and finished Saturday with some strong performances. ...
McAllen Fierce Volleyball Wins National AAU Title
MCALLEN, Texas - The McAllen Fierce 13U volleyball...
Pools Unveiled for State 7-on-7 Tournament this Weekend
COLLEGE STATION- The Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament gets...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Hechos Valle
Espere un alto patrullaje en Puerto Isabel para agilizar el tráfico vehicular
Ante la llegada de uno de los fines de semana de mayor flujo turístico en la Isla del Padre Sur, agencias policiacas de esa zona activan...
México: Encuentran a migrante sofocado dentro de tráiler
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Agentes de inmigración...
Cae número de niños migrantes en albergue más grande de EEUU
SAN DIEGO (AP) - El número de niños...
