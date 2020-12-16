Home
Mexico's congress approved law limiting foreign agents
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The lower house of Mexico’s congress overwhelmingly approved a law Tuesday limiting foreign agents operating in the country and lifting their immunity...
Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Act passes U.S. House
The Mission Persons and Unidentified Remains Act passed...
Police: 16-year-old boy charged with capital murder after Brownsville stabbing
A 63-year-old woman died Monday after a stabbing...
Hechos Valle
Mujer de Alaska tiene reacción alérgica a vacuna de COVID
JUNEAU, Alaska, EE.UU. (AP) - Una trabajadora de salud en Alaska tuvo una reacción alérgica grave a una vacuna contra el COVID-19 antes de que pasaran...
La Ley de Personas Extraviada y Restos No Identificados fue aprobada por la Cámara de Representantes de los Estados Unidos por votación oral.
El proyecto de ley fue presentado por el...
Texas tuvo la menor cantidad de ejecuciones desde 1996 debido a una pandemia
HOUSTON (AP) - Texas, el estado de pena...
