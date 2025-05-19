Home
News
Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks will begin immediately following call with Putin
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that Russia and Ukraine will "immediately" begin ceasefire negotiations after what he described as an "excellent" call with...
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing important moments during police memorial ceremonies
Every year, police departments across the country have...
Body found in Donna hotel, investigation underway
The Donna Police Department is investigating after a...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, May 19, 2025: Hazy, breezy and hot with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, May 18, 2025: Hot and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, May 17, 2025: Hot, hazy and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
RGV tennis stars results from UIL state tournament
Over a dozen athletes from the RGV traveled to compete in the UIL high school state tennis tournament. Sharyland, who sent a total of eight players...
Universities cutting sports, others adding ahead of $2.8 billion NCAA antitrust settlement
Over the past three months, a growing number...
UTRGV eliminated from Southland Conference Tournament after loss to Houston Christian
The UTRGV Vaqueros fell 4-2 to the Houston...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week: Yoshi the Leopard Gecko
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Nami, the sweet white and orange tabby
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Feria de empleo especializada en tecnología
Workforce Solutions y UTRGV se asocian para organizar una Feria de Empleo en TI y STEM que conecta a quienes buscan empleo con carreras de alta...
Policía investiga el hallazgo de un cadáver en un hotel de Donna
El Departamento de Policía de Donna está investigando...
Oficina del Sheriff: Mujer enfrenta cargo de homicidio involuntario tras confesar que mató a su novio en Donna
NOTA DEL EDITOR: Esta historia ha sido actualizada...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days