Starr County health authority signs off on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Starr County health officials signed off on paperwork to receive Johnson and Johnson's single shot COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. 24,000 doses of J&J's vaccine arrived...
'That horrible smell': Slow clean up of dead fish after freeze concerns Santa Rosa residents
The effects of the winter storm that hit...
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 43 cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths...
Weather
Hard freeze warning: Temperatures to drop into the 20s Thursday night
Another cold night is coming to the Rio Grande Valley. A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon on Friday and a hard freeze...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Sports
Boys Basketball Regional Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE Tuesday, March 2nd 5A McAllen High vs. Georgetown at Pleasanton High - 6:30 pm 4A Port...
RGVFC Signs Midfielder Kuzain
he Rio Grande Valley FC Toros announced today...
High School Basketball Scores and Highlights - February 24th
BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF SCORES Wednesday, February 24th...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Funcionarios públicos reaccionan a la orden del gobernador Abbott que pone fin al mandato de cubrebocas en Texas
El gobernador Greg Abbott anunció el martes que pondrá fin al mandato de máscaras en todo el estado y que las empresas pueden abrir al 100%...
Cuomo evita el público en medio de protestas por acusaciones de acoso
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - El gobernador de Nueva...
"Persona de interés" es buscada por un homicidio en San Juan
El Departamento de Policía de San Juan está...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
