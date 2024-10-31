Home
Pet of the Week: Leah the Shepherd mix
State Representative Terry Canales calls for resignation of TXDOT official over state highway project near Edinburg
State Representative Terry Canales is calling on the...
Smart Living: The power of a woman's vote
The clock is ticking to get your vote...
Weather
Thursday, October 31, 2024: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Diego De Cruz's journey from Mexico to Division I football commit
Diego De La Cruz started playing football at eight years old, but his first experience didn't go as expected. "I wanted to quit," De La...
Game of the Week Preview: PSJA North vs. Flour Bluff
PHARR, Texas -- The undefeated PSJA North Raiders...
Santa Maria claims district crown with five-set thriller over La Villa
The Santa Maria volleyball team took down La...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Leah the Shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Student of the Week: Joshua Jude Alazo
A senior at PSJA North Early College High...
Noticias RGV
McCaleb Funeral Home presenta sus diferentes servicios para la comunidad
Linda Ortiz, representante de la funeraria McCaleb Funeral Home, visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos de los servicios que ofrecen y del evento que tendrán para la...
South Texas College ofrece programa de climatización y refrigeración
Jose Jasso, instructor de South Texas College, visita...
Una lista de eventos de Halloween que ocurren en todo el Valle
A continuación se muestra una lista de eventos...
