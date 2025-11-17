Home
News
More than 40 dogs removed from Mission home, six found dead on property
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office removed 42 dogs from a Mission residence after receiving reports of animal cruelty. The sheriff's office responded to the 7300...
Homeland Security Task Force to crackdown on cartel activity in the Valley, across South Texas
The creation of the Homeland Security Task Force...
Mercedes, Region One partner to help train aspiring teachers
The Mercedes Independent School District and Region One...
Weather
Monday, Nov. 17, 2025: Thin high clouds, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025: Morning fog, warm afternoon, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV Football Coach's Show - Episode 13
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley took their first conference road win on Saturday against the McNeese Cowboys with a final score of 28-13. ...
5 Stars Plays - Week 12
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Nov. 14, 2025
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, Nov. 17, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Kiwi the Bearded Dragon
