KRGV Cares Closet campaign helping hospitalized children feel more comfortable
The KRGV Cares Closet campaign continues to focus on helping a child feel more comfortable while staying at South Texas Health System children’s hospital in Edinburg....
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Clock is ticking for Texas lawmakers to settle differences on $8 billion public school funding package
" Clock is ticking for Texas lawmakers...
Weather
Wednesday, May 14, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Extreme heat will make it feel more like August than May for Texas, parts of southeastern US
HOUSTON (AP) — Sweltering heat more commonly seen...
Tuesday, April 13, 2025: Sunny and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal previews: Sharyland Rattlers
After losing the first game of the postseason, the Sharyland Rattlers have been on fire. Four straight wins, 24 runs over the span, and they...
Edinburg Vela softball celebrates three players signing to play in college
Edinburg Vela softball saw three of their star...
Easton Moomau hits grand slam in UTRGV's win in regular season finale
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down the Texas State...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Miércoles 14 de Mayo: Caluroso con brisas, temperaturas en los 98s
Para seguir a Sergio Puente en Facebook, haz clic aquí
Distrito escolar de Brownsville celebra graduación de estudiantes de programa 'LEAD'
Nueve estudiantes del distrito escolar independiente de Brownsville,...
Brownsville busca opiniones sobre el transporte público a través de una encuesta
Los líderes de la ciudad de Brownsville quieren...
