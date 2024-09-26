Home
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Monte Alto ISD : Superintendent steps down to pursue new opportunities
Monte Alto ISD Superintendent Dr. Isaac Rodriguez will...
Hidalgo County commissioners approves new budget without increasing tax rate
The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court approved a $316...
Weather
Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024: Early showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Game of the Week: Economedes vs. St. Joseph Academy
Edinburg Economedes and St. Joseph Academy are set to face off on Friday night. Both teams have impressed with 3-1 records to start the football...
Edinburg Vela takes down Nikki Rowe in volleyball district action
Edinburg Vela defeated Nikki Rowe three sets to...
Playmakers - Week 4 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Franky Trevino - Weslaco - 201 total...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Vigo, the orange Tabby cat
Student of the Week: Lorena Cerda
A Progreso High School student has shown great...
Contests
Noticias RGV
Distritos del Valle y Region ONE lanzan programas técnicos en áreas rurales
Distritos escolares de varios condados del Valle se asocian con la Region ONE por primera vez en una iniciativa de ayuda para las escuelas rurales. ...
Condado Cameron reporta caso de violencia contra una mujer por parte de dos hombres en San Benito
En una residencia de Strong Road, en San...
Jueves 26 de Septiembre: Parcialmente nublado en los bajos 90s
Reporte diario del clima con Enrique Sánchez
