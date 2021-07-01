Home
Doctors urge parents to vaccinate kids before school starts
In the next several weeks, schools in the Rio Grande Valley will allow students on campus for in-person learning, and it's raising the concern of vaccinating...
AP sources: Trump company, executive indicted in tax probe
Donald Trump's company and his longtime finance chief...
Valley nonprofit offers help for veterans with PTSD
A local nonprofit organization founded by veterans is...
June 30, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in 80s
Scattered showers and a few weak storms will be around today, especially later this morning or afternoon.
June 29, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, heavy rain possible in spots
June 28, 2021: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
Rain chances will increase this week with heavy...
Sports
Longtime Progreso Soccer Coach/AD Jimenez Leaves After 28 years
PROGRESO - Longtime Progreso soccer coach and athletic director Margarito Jimenez is no longer with the Red Ants. Jimenez left the district and program after 28...
Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship Details Announced by UTRGV and Hill Family
EDINBURG - The legacy of late UTRGV men's...
Toros Knock off El Paso 3-2 on Wednesday
EDINBURG, Texas (Wednesday, June 30, 2021) – Rio...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. In an attempt to clear their...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
Republicanos viajaron a Texas para apoyar al expresidente Donald Trump, y criticó las políticas de inmigración de Joe Biden
La visita relámpago a nuestra región del expresidente Donald Trump, acompañado del gobernador Greg Abbott incluyo una serie de temas resonantes sobre inmigración, desde el alto...
Alcanza cifras históricas las deudas de impuestos a la propiedad en el condado Cameron
Este miércoles se cumplió la fecha límite para...
El condado Hidalgo reporta 2 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 106 casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo reporta 2 muertes relacionadas con...
