News
UTRGV expanding cancer research with $6 million grant
The UTRGV School of Medicine is expanding its colorectal cancer research. The school recently received a $6 million grant from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute...
Cameron County man convicted on child sex abuse charges sentenced to 25 years
A Cameron County man convicted on charges of...
Brownsville veteran receives new home following devastating fire
An Army Ranger veteran and his wife will...
Weather
Saturday, March 23, 2024: Sunny with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, March 22, 2024: Warm day with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, March 21, 2024: AM spotty storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Golden Boot Galvan
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Jubilee Forward Rogelio Galvan has had a special two year stretch with the Titans. The senior scored over 100 career goals,...
Brownsville Jubilee ready to make strides in postseason
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Jubilee boys soccer joined...
McAllen Memorial goes undefeated en route to District 31-5A title
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial girls soccer has...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Tomasa the tomato frog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Bombero y paramédicos de Pharr apoyaron durante el incendio forestal en la región Panhandle
Tres paramédicos y un bombero del Valle lucharon contra el mayor incendio forestal en la historia de Texas, el cual se originó en la región Panhandleen....
Perforan nuevo pozo de agua para combatir la sequía en Raymondville
Raymondville está pasando por una problemática de sequía....
Residentes del Valle reportan aumento de llamadas fraudulentas
Según las investigaciones, Publisher's Clearing House es una...
Submit a Tip
