La Feria undergoing $2 million in drainage improvements
Residents in La Feria living near FM 506 will soon get some flood relief after the city recently hired a contractor to start a second project...
Records: Two Brownsville residents arrested with over 180 pounds of marijuana in SpaceX parking lot following chase
Two people from Brownsville had 186 pounds of...
4 people, including Arroyo Terminals owner, indicted in scheme to smuggle crude oil into the country
A Utah couple and two of their sons...
Weather
Sunday, April 27, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, April 26, 2025: Warm and muggy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, April 25, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV takes game two against McNeese
Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Vaqueros came back from being down 5-3 in the fifth inning. A six run bottom of the fifth inning was enough...
High School Softball Bi-District Round Scores
SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES: Brownsville Lopez 3, Sharyland...
Rio Grande City's thrilling walk-off win & more RGV high school softball playoff highlights
SOFTBALL SERIES PLAYOFF SCORES: Weslaco 11, Los...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, April 27, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. Can't...
Zoo Guest: Mexican Burrowing Toad
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Juez pausa la deportación de venezolanos en el oeste de Texas bajo la Ley de Enemigos Extranjeros
Un juez federal en el oeste de Texas se unió a otros tribunales para bloquear temporalmente las deportaciones de inmigrantes venezolanos bajo una ley estadounidense de...
Señales de enfermedad inflamatoria intestinal
Se estima que hasta tres millones de estadounidenses...
Congresista Joaquín Castro visita McAllen y aborda el tema de los recortes de gobierno
El congresista estadounidense Joaquín Castro estuvo presente en...
