Home
News
South Padre Island Fire Department to increase patrols during spring break
The South Padre Island Fire Department announced plans to increase their patrols for Spring Break. According to South Padre Island Fire Chief Jim Pigg, firefighter...
New task force to combat car thefts in Hidalgo County
In the time it takes to eat at...
ICE arrests Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia University protests, his lawyer says
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal immigration authorities arrested...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Sunday, March 9, 2025: Breezy with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, March 8, 2025: Sunny afternoon, breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, March 7, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV Women's basketball prepares for their first Southland Conference Tournament
Edinburg, TX -- We're just a few days out from the Southland conference women's basketball tournament and the ladies are more than ready to take on...
Edcouch Elsa Lady Yellowjackets cruise by Donna to secure the number 2 spot
Donna, TX -- The Edcouch Elsa Lady Yellowjackets...
Harlingen South comes back in the second half against Porter in a District 32-5A thriller
Harlingen, TX-- The Harlingen South Hawks came back...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 9, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, at 11 a.m. Can't see the...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 7, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Pebbles, the Great Plains Rat Snake
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noem nombra nuevos líderes para inmigración y busca identificar a filtradores
La secretaria de Seguridad Nacional Kristi Noem anunció el domingo un nuevo liderazgo en la agencia encargada de la aplicación de la inmigración, al tiempo que...
Decenas de miles de mexicanos aplauden a su presidenta después de que Trump retrasara los aranceles
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Decenas de miles...
Trump minimiza las preocupaciones empresariales por los aranceles
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, EE.UU. (AP) — El...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days