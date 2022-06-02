Home
Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls...
Mission city leaders to hold candlelight vigil for Uvalde victims
Mission city leaders will host a candlelight vigil...
Officials break ground on Anaquitas drain structure project in south Mercedes
The Anaquitas Drain Structure project in south Mercedes...
Weather
June 2, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in the low 90s
Facing the Fury: The importance of getting flood insurance before a storm hits
As we are all too aware in the...
June 1, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in the 90s
Sports
Cowboys say former running back Marion Barber dead at 38
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Marion Barber III, the former Dallas Cowboys running back who is fourth in franchise history with 47 rushing touchdowns, has died, the...
Vela's Chase Campbell Signs with Arkansas State
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- After a long decision process,...
UIL baseball regional finals schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- Sharyland Pioneer is getting ready...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Free health fair to be held in Brownsville on Friday
A free health fair will be taking place...
Hechos Valle
Mesa de discusión sobre título 42 en relación con la cancelación y su impacto en la frontera
El polémico tituló 42, sigue vigente desde abril del año 2020 han ocurrido 1.8 millones de expulsiones de inmigrantes en la frontera con Estados Unidos por...
Donan 19 ataúdes personalizados para las víctimas de la masacre en Uvalde
Una compañía de ataúdes dono 19 féretros para...
La policía encuentra una arma y municiones en el vehículo de un estudiante en la escuela secundaria Veterans Memorial Early College asi lo informo las autoridades de Brownsville
Un estudiante fue detenido el jueves por la...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
