Home
News
McAllen church holds memorial service for Charlie Kirk
People across the United States are remembering the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. A memorial service was held today for Kirk at The Door...
Donna fire marshal requests assistance from the state with barbershop fire investigation
The Donna fire marshal is requesting assistance from...
Brownsville commissioner provides update on new city park
A new park will be built in Brownsville....
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025: Hit or miss storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025: Hit or miss storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Sept. 19, 2025: Hot or miss showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV improves to 4-0 with a 61-13 win against Texas Wesleyan
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Texas Wesleyan 61-13 on Saturday night to move to 4-0 on the season. In their final non-conference game of the...
McAllen High School head coach talks about what it means to have college football in the Valley
For some, the University of Texas Rio Grande...
Training like the Vaqueros: Taking an inside look at day-to-day with UTRGV running back coach
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros...
Additional Links
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Sept. 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the great plains rat snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days