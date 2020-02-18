Home
News
Club gifts Quilts of Valor to 22 veterans at Alamo park
ALAMO – Twenty-two veterans at an Alamo RV park received Quilts of Valor from thankful neighbors. The quilts took several days to make. They were...
Texas' remaining Kmart store set to close
MCALLEN – It’s the end of an era...
Agency accepting applications from Valley farmers impacted by drought
EDINBURG – A federal agency is now accepting...
Additional Links
Local News
Elections
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
UTRGV Splits Series With Kansas State
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team ended their four-game series with the Kansas State University Wildcats with a split by...
5 on 5: February 17th
WESLACO - The high school girls basketball playoffs...
John Henry Gonzalez Returns Home To Play For UTRGV
EDINBURG - Former Edinburg High pitcher John Henry...
Additional Links
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Contests
Somos Noticias
México: Reforzarán normas en escuelas tras muerte de niña
Por PETER ORSI Associated Press CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Las autoridades de la Ciudad de México dijeron el martes que reforzarán las normas...
Aceptan aplicaciones de agricultores afectados por sequía
EDINBURG – Una agencia federal acepta aplicaciones de...
Arrestan a pareja de Palmview con cargos de tráfico de drogas
Agentes federales arrestaron a una pareja de Palmview...
Additional Links
Corazon del Valle
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Local News
Elections
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Contests
Somos Noticias
Corazon del Valle
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days