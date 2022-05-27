Home
Donna ISD parent reacts to school threats
A parent with children in the Donna Independent School District says officials need to be transparent over recent events in the district. Lina Martinez’s concerns...
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas rampage
Fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia was killed in her...
Mercedes teen arraigned on charge of making a terroristic threat
A 17-year-old male was arraigned on a charge...
Weather
May 26, 2022: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 90s
May 25, 2022: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cameron County until 7:45 a.m.
For the latest weather updates, visit krgv.com/weather or...
May 24, 2022: Thunderstorms expected in the morning
For the latest weather updates, visit krgv.com/weather or...
Sports
Diamondbacks Journey to the Sweet 16
MISSION, TEXAS -- The Pioneer Diamondbacks are one of the only Valley teams left as they head off to the Sweet 16. They are using last...
Vaquero ace ready for tournament run
The UTRGV baseball team begins its run in...
Valley competitive gaming on the rise
MISSION, Texas -- A valley-wide e-sports competition was...
Programming
Community
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman Oscar Adame said goodbye to viewers. Oscar announced his retirement earlier this month. You can watch his...
Free health fair to be held in Brownsville on Friday
A free health fair will be taking place...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 22, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Hechos Valle
Adolescente acusado de hacer una amenaza terrorista
Un hombre de 17 años fue procesado por el cargo de hacer una amenaza terrorista hacia el Distrito Escolar Independiente de Mercedes, dijo la policía de...
Santa Rosa ISD cancela clases para el viernes como medida de precaución
Santa Rosa ISD cancelará las clases para todos...
Policía: Adolescente de 17 años de Mercedes ISD arrestado, acusado de amenaza terrorista
La policía arrestó a un joven de 17...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
