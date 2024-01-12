Home
News
Witnesses testifying in Victor Godinez trial detail tense manhunt for suspect
More witnesses took to the stand Thursday on the fourth day of the trial against Victor Godinez. Godinez is charged in the death of Texas...
La Feria high school students receive ‘reality check’ ahead of graduation
Seniors at La Feria Early College High School...
16-year-old dies with gunshot wound to the chest, HCSO investigating
An investigation in underway after a 16-year-old male...
Weather
WATCH LIVE: Cold weather update from the KRGV First Warn 5 Weather Team
Tune in for a weather update from the KRGV First Warn 5 Weather Team on next week's Artic blast. Download our free...
Brutal Arctic blast to drop temperatures to minus 30s as the coldest air of winter spreads across the US
Originally Published: 11 JAN 24 16:20 ET ...
Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
East Side Ready For Saturday's RGVCA All-Star Game
LA VILLA - The East All-Stars wrapped up their final practice on Thursday as they get ready for Saturday's RGVCA All-Star Game at PSJA Stadium. ...
Vaqueros Pick Up First Conference Win in OT Thriller with Seattle U
EDINBURG - Junior Hasan Abdul-Hakim hit a game-winning...
John Campbell Anounces Retirement as Vela Head Football Coach
EDINBURG - After seven seasons, four district titles...
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Audi the German Shepard mix
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Joven de 16 años muere a causa de una herida de bala en el pecho en Weslaco
Los agentes de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Hidalgo acudieron este jueves 11 de enero alrededor de las 6:18 p. m. al 'Micro Hospital Valley...
Pharr crea encuesta para recibir sugerencias de los residentes
Pharr habilitó una encuesta para hacerles llegar cualquier...
Harlingen tendrá nuevo albergue para refugiar animales callejeros
El Consejo Municipal de Harlingen decidió iniciar la...
