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Brownsville unveils 10-year parks master plan with splash pads, trails
Brownsville city leaders unveiled a master plan to guide the future of local parks and trails. The 10-year plan outlines new improvements. Families who use...
Edinburg family calls for release of 74-year-old mother from ICE custody
An Edinburg woman's family is pleading for her...
Valley farmworkers say labor movement continues despite Cesar Chavez allegations
Farmworkers across the Rio Grande Valley are reacting...
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Wednesday, March 18, 2026: Warmer and sunny day with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, March 17, 2026: Chilly morning, temps in the 70s
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Monday, March 16, 2026: Windy and cooler, temps in the 60s
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Playmaker: Juliana Garcia leads Harlingen Lady Cards into the playoffs after perfect regular season
Juliana Garcia's love for soccer began at the age of three with a simple family stroll at the local mall. "I saw soccer house, the...
Donna softball puts up 10 runs in key district win over Mercedes
Highlights from Donna's 10-6 win over Mercedes in...
PSJA baseball shines in shutout 12-0 win over Rio Hondo
Highlights from PSJA baseball's 12-0 win over Rio...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Monday, March 16, 2025
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