Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections....
US reunites nearly 700 kids taken from parents under Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Biden administration task force...
Pump Patrol - February 2, 2023
Thurs. Feb. 2, 2023 - spotty showers, temperatures in the 50s
Wed. Feb. 1, 2023: Showers and temperatures in the 40s
Tue. Jan. 31, 2023: Isolated showers, temperatures in the 40s
UTRGV Basketball earns mixed results in WAC play
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In front of a boisterous sellout crowd of 2,606, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team beat...
RGV Vipers beat Austin Spurs 126-110, earn third straight victory
Edinburg, Texas. (Jan. 28, 2023) – The Rio...
UTRGV Baseball begins year, unveil new stadium upgrades
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley baseball...
Pet of the Week: Peanut
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
La Entrevista: ¿Cuál es el significado del día de la candelaria?
Hoy, 2 de febrero, es el día de la candelaria y la mayoría de nosotros los mexicanos festejamos el día comiendo unos ricos tamales, pero alguna...
Resultados positivos no son un requisito para obtener tratamiento antiviral contra el COVID-19
Se dio a conocer que no se requerirá...
La Entrevista: Negocio local ofrece deliciosa comida regional Veracruzana
Buenos Días Valle, en la entrevista, Irene Martines,...
