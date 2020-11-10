Home
Cameron County report 2 coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths. A woman from La Feria and a woman from Brownsville died as a result of the virus,...
Watch Live: Attorney holds news conference on memorial for U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen
Watch Live: Attorney holds news conference on...
2 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Tuesday reported that two people...
Weather
Sports
Harlingen Tennis Brings Home District Title
HARLINGEN - After a decade and some change the Harlingen Tennis Team was able to bring home a district title. The Cardinals coming in second place...
First and Goal Friday for 11/6 - Scores and Highlights
Friday's Games 32-6A Weslaco 28, Harlingen...
First and Goal Thursday - 11/6 - Highlights and Scores
Thursday's Final Scores Non-District McAllen Memorial...
Programming
Community
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema para nuestra comunidad y no solamente por ser un foco de infección además de que es un...
Cancelan partidos de fútbol por contagio de COVID-19
Recientemente varios distritos escolares en el Valle han...
Estrenan área recreativa en la Bicentennial
Para los residentes que viven o transitan cerca...
Connect
Hechos Valle
Suspenden clases por brote de Covid en Monte Alto
Otra escuela del Valle ha sido impactada por el COVID-19. Luego de que un empleado de la secundaria Borrego en Monte Alto. Diera positivo...
Nuevos oficiales de policía en Mission
A partir de hoy las calles de la...
Inicia periodo de Inscripción a Seguro Médico
Ya inició el periodo de inscripción para obtener...
