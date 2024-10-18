Home
News
Community gathers to honor San Benito Police Lt. Milton Resendez one year after his death
The San Benito community came together Thursday for a vigil in honor of fallen San Benito Police Lt. Milton Resendez. The vigil was held one...
Dozens speak out against SpaceX proposal to dump treated wastewater into the South Bay
Dozens of people turned up in Brownsville Thursday...
13th Court of Appeals overturns conviction, orders new trial for accused HEB shooter
A new trial was ordered Thursday for the...
Weather
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024: Afternoon showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
La Nina could soon arrive. Here's what that means for winter weather
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction...
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Week 8 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . Thursday, Oct. 17 Visiting Team Score Home Team Score...
Game of the Week: Rio Hondo vs. Lyford
The district battle between Lyford and Rio Hondo...
RGV Killer Bees exhibit on display at The Museum of South Texas History
EDINBURG, Texas -- The Museum of South Texas...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Tapioca, the Shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Cierre temporal del edificio este de gestión de salud de UTRGV por fuga de gas
Noticias RGV se ha enterado de que el "edificio este de gestión de salud" de la UTRGV está cerrado debido a una fuga de gas. ...
Region One invierte en el futuro laboral con oportunidades en hospitalidad y turismo para estudiantes
Ante el incremento del en la región y...
Anticipan acuerdo entre el Distrito Escolar de Edcouch-Elsa y la municipalidad para proyecto de drenaje
El distrito escolar de Edcouch - Elsa está...
Take 5
