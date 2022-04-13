Home
News
McAllen mayor urges President Biden to reconsider ending Title 42
McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sent a letter to President Biden urging him to reconsider lifting the policy that allows immigration authorities to turn away migrants seeking...
Pharr International Bridge resuming “normal operations”
The blockade on the Mexican side of the...
DPS reports nearly 14,000 safety violations found during enhanced vehicle inspections
The Texas Department of Public Transportation continues conducting...
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
April 13, 2022: Temperatures reaching 100 degrees
April 12, 2022: Some rain, temperatures in the 90s
April 11, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the mid-90s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah Ahead of Finals Game 1
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- RGV Vipers Head Coach and NBA G League Head Coach of the Year Mahmoud Abdelfattah speaks with us before Game 1 of the...
Vipers Win Game One of G-League Finals; One Win Away From 4th Title
EDINBURG, Texas – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers...
Vipers Host Game One of G-League Finals on Tuesday
EDINBURG - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers will...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - April 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass sponsored by Lee's Pharmacy...
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Hechos Valle
Madre e hija cambian de vida activo después del diagnóstico de diabetes
Los expertos dice, que si los padres de familia sufren de sobre peso, existe la probabilidad de que sus hijos también lo tengan. Un cambio...
La Entrevista Con: Nutrióloga Ana D’Escrivan
En nuestra campaña Corazón Del Valle, tratando el...
Aumenta diabetes tipo dos en la población infantil a nivel mundial
De acuerdo a algunas estadísticas clínicas, la diabetes...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
