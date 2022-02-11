Home
UTRGV economic professor: Food costs more expensive than last year
An economics professor at UTRGV is warning those planning to host a Super Bowl party to be ready to pay more while shopping. Many of...
Valley animal shelters at capacity
Animal shelters in the Valley are twice as...
Sheriff’s office: Man found ‘unresponsive’ in Willacy County jail
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man...
Weather
Feb. 11, 2022: Showers possible, temperatures reaching 70s
Feb. 10, 2022: Partly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Feb. 9, 2022: Sunny skies, temperatures in the 70s
Sports
Lady Warriors on the rise
MCALLEN, Texas -- Nikki Rowe Lady Warriors went undefeated in District 31-5A girl's basketball play. With a Monday home matchup against Mercedes, their eyes are...
Ricky Reyna's Journey Leads to Southwestern
MISSION, TEXAS -- Mission Veterans Quarterback Ricky Reyna...
Texans hire veteran coach Smith as new head coach
HOUSTON (AP) — After giving David Culley just...
Programming
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Oficina del alguacil: hombre encontrado "insensible" en la cárcel del condado de Willacy
Los Texas Rangers están investigando después de que un hombre fue encontrado inconsciente en la cárcel del condado de Willacy, anunciaron las autoridades el viernes. ...
La policía de Harlingen refuerza la patrulla para los vendedores del Día de San Valentín
La policía de Harlingen patrullará el área para...
Skimmers de tarjetas de crédito encontrados en la gasolinera de Pharr
La policía dice que se encontraron skimmers de...
