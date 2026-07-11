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IDEA Public Schools to host free backpack giveaways across Rio Grande Valley
IDEA Public Schools is hosting six free back-to-school backpack giveaways across the Rio Grande Valley in July and August, according to a news release The...
New study finds fleas on Rio Grande Valley cats carrying disease-causing typhus bacteria
A new study found that some cats in...
Records: Tequila in the dressing room led to hospitalization and arrests in McAllen quinceañera
A McAllen couple is out on bond after...
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Friday, July 10, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, July 9, 2026: Isolated shower, hazy sky and highs in the 90s
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Wednesday, July 8, 2026: Hazy, stray shower with highs in the 90s
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Hurricanes FC U9 girls and U14 boys teams honored at the RGV Red Crowns playoff game
The Hurricanes FC academy in Brownsville is seeing success at different age groups. Both the U9 girls and U14 boys squads were honored on Wednesday...
Red Crowns take the "RGV showdown" against Brownsville Soccer Club to advance to the South Texas Conference finals
The RGV Red Crowns hosted Brownsville Soccer Club...
UTRGV football announces open practice & youth clinch in Brownsville on August 6
The UTRGV Vaqueros football team will bring training...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, July 10, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Ralph the red-eyed skink
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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