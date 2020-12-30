Home
DSP advise people to always keep safety in mind when driving ATVs
Driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) can be thrilling, but Texas State Troopers are reminding people of the consequences that can result when not being careful. ...
Valley man seeking disability accommodations on border gates on his property
There have been a wide range of concerns...
Law enforcement officials warn of the dangers of celebratory gunfire
Law enforcement officials are warning people of the...
Sports
Pioneer Advances Past East View 77-64;
CORPUS CHRISTI - The postseason dreams of the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks continue for another week. On Saturday night at Buccaneer Stadium, Diamondback quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger...
UTRGV Falls to Sam Houston State on Monday Night
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
First and Goal Friday - Area Round
First and Goal - Area Round Playoffs ...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Autoridades en el condado Willacy no se explican por qué aún no llegan las vacunas contra el coronavirus
Han pasado tres semanas desde que se empezaron a asignar las vacunas contra el Covid-19 en Texas. Y han sido momentos de euforia en el...
Activan operativo de seguridad en celebraciones de fin de Año Nuevo en el condado Cameron
La ley del Estado de Texas permite a...
El Congresista electo de Luisiana Luke Letlow muere por compliicaciones del COVID-19
BATON ROUGE, Luisiana (AP) - Luke Letlow, el...
