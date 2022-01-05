Home
San Benito to offer limited virtual learning program for elementary students
The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced a limited remote learning program for elementary school students on Wednesday. Officials said the program comes in...
Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 732 positive cases
Cameron County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death...
Doctors urge people to avoid unnecessary COVID-19 retesting
With COVID-19 testing supplies becoming hard to come,...
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Jan. 5, 2021: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 4, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 70s
Monday, Jan. 3, 2022: Sunny skies, light winds with temperatures in the 60s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High school basketball highlights 1-4-2022
SAN BENITO, Texas -- Click on the video above to watch valley high school basketball highlights
Castillo recaps 2021
LA JOYA, Texas -- Professional Kicker and La...
Head Coach Matt Figger on UTRGV Returning This Week
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- The Omicron variant has caused...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
El condado de Cameron reporta una muerte relacionada con el coronavirus y 732 casos positivos
El condado de Cameron informó el miércoles sobre una muerte relacionada con el coronavirus y 732 casos positivos de COVID-19. Una mujer de unos 40...
Dueños de ferretería en Pharr hablan después de que un incendio destruyera su negocio
A cinco días de uno de los incendios...
Iglesia local ayuda reubicar alberge de migrantes en Reynosa
En unos meses se cumplirá un año desde...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
